EUR/USD is also pressured as markets are cheering the victory of Joe Biden in the US Democratic Party’s “Super Tuesday” primaries. The centrist and former Vice President Joe Biden has come on top in a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Buying opportunity? Three reasons why the Italy-inspired correction may end soon - March 4, 2020
- EUR/USD: Italy’s correction to end soon - March 4, 2020
- EUR/USD: Buying opportunity - March 4, 2020