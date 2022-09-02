EUR/USD has reversed its direction after having dropped toward 0.9900 late Thursday. The pair trades in positive territory slightly below the all-important parity mark early Friday as investors await …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Can euro extend recovery on a weak NFP print? - September 2, 2022
- EUR/USD: Firm NFP print to add renewed downside pressure – OCBC - September 2, 2022
- EUR/USD risks further decline below 0.9900 – UOB - September 2, 2022