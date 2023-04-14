EUR/USD has gone into a consolidation phase at one-year highs. The technical outlook shows that the pair has turned overbought. Markets will pay close attention to March Retail Sales data from the US.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Can Euro extend the rally? - April 14, 2023
- Sterling hits 10-month high against dollar as US inflation pressures ease; gold and silver rise – business live - April 14, 2023
- USD/SEK retreats as Sweden inflation and DXY index slip - April 14, 2023