EUR/USD has gone into a consolidation phase below parity early Thursday after having registered strong recovery gains on Wednesday. Ahead of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) highly-anticipated …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Can euro stabilize above parity after ECB announcements? - September 8, 2022
- EUR/USD outlook: Recovery faces headwinds at parity, all eyes on ECB - September 8, 2022
- EUR/USD: Calm market before Lagarde and choppy trading after - September 8, 2022