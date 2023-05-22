Fed’s Powell said on Friday that inflation is far above the objective and that high inflation poses significant hardships, repeating that policymakers are “strongly committed” to returning inflation …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Cautious advance ahead of Fed speakers - May 22, 2023
- Nigerian naira (USD/NGN) is at risk of devaluing as it plunges - May 22, 2023
- EUR/USD outlook: Thickening daily cloud likely to limit recovery - May 22, 2023