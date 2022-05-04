EUR/USD Forecast: Cautious Fed to trigger a rebound

EUR/USD has been fluctuating in a very tight range. The Fed is widely expected to hike its policy rate by 50 basis points. A cautious Fed could trigger a correction in the dollar and help EUR/USD …
