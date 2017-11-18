ECB and Fed’s meeting minutes to take center stage this week. Risk sentiment leading the way for the greenback. The greenback tumbled against the common currency this week after spending the previous two in a consolidative phase after better-than-expected …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: bulls not ready to give up - November 18, 2017
- EUR/USD: Recovery remains capped by 1.1800 on Draghi’s speech - November 18, 2017
- EUR/USD Forecast: chances of a Dollar’s recovery decreased further - November 18, 2017