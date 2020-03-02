Current price: 1.1173 EUR/USD climbed to fresh highs on Monday, approaches 1.12 mark. Markets expect central banks to step in to counteract coronavirus damage. The EUR/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Climbed To Fresh Highs On Monday, Approaches 1.12 Mark - March 2, 2020
- EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Jan 02 when EUR/USD traded near 1.12. - March 2, 2020
- EUR/USD: The euro rally is now up into a key stage - March 2, 2020