EUR/USD has extended its downward fall at levels last seen in 2017. A big bulk of US figures is set to determine the next moves. Friday’s four-hour chart is pointing to further falls for the pair. A …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Closer to breaking 1.09, next leg determined by data - September 27, 2019
- EUR/USD Down Trend Breaks Double Bottom at 1.0925 - September 27, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Testing 1.09 Level - September 27, 2019