EUR/USD has dropped below 1.13, extending its falls. German industrial output rose by only 7.8% in May, below expectations. Optimism about China’s recovery faded and US coronavirus cases remain …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Comfortable around 1.1300 - July 7, 2020
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY pause after recent gains - July 7, 2020
- EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Break under 0.9000 leaves euro vulnerable to more losses - July 7, 2020