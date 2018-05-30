Deepening political crisis in Italy – the Euro-zone’s third-largest economy, continued weighing heavily on the shared currency and dragged the EUR/USD pair to 10-month lows. Investors feared that a repeat election might deliver a stronger mandate to Italy …
EUR/USD Forecast: confluence support near mid-1.1400s could limit further downside
