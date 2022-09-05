The 1.01 level has offered a significant amount of resistance during the day, as well as earlier this week. Furthermore, the 1.02 level has offered a lot of resistance, so I think you must keep that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD outlook: Euro falls below 0.9900 vs dollar as Russia halts gas supplies - September 5, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Continues to Plummet - September 5, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Trouble in Europe hints at more EUR pain - September 5, 2022