EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.13 as US bond yields and stocks hold onto most of the recovery ahead of President Trump’s decision about fiscal stimulus to counter the coronavirus crisis. USD/JPY is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Correction gains momentum, likely to extend - March 10, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro easing from multi-month tops, approaching 1.1300 figure - March 10, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD retracing last week declines as Coronavirus scare continues [Video] - March 10, 2020