EUR/USD Forecast: Corrective advance could continue up to 1.0900

Markit preliminary PMI estimates for the US disappointed, triggering a corrective USD slide. Manufacturing activity picked up in Germany and the EU in February. EUR/USD stalled around the 23.6% …
