EUR/USD is technically bearish despite trading in the green on the day. The EUR/USD pair is up on Monday after starting July on the backfoot. It currently trades at around 1.0450 after bottoming on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Corrective advance soon to be over - July 4, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Near-term view remains negative - July 4, 2022
- S2G joins cell-cultured seafood-maker Avant Meats’ USD 10.8 million funding round - July 4, 2022