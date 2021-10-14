EUR/USD holds on to intraday gains just below the 1.1600 figure. The EUR/USD pair recovered from a fresh 2021 low of 1.1523 posted in the Asian session, as the dollar suffered a major setback on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Corrective advance to face sellers at around 1.1640 - October 14, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD corrects from one-month tops amid bets for earlier Fed rate hike - October 14, 2021
- EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1600 amid upbeat mood, US data eyed - October 14, 2021