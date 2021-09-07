EUR/USD Forecast: Corrective decline may test 1.1815 support

The dollar’s corrective advance could turn into a bullish run if yields keep rising. EUR/USD could extend its slump on a break below 1.1815, a Fibonacci support level. The EUR/USD pair edged lower for …
