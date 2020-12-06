EUR/USD Forecast: Corrective decline underway, bulls hold the grip

EUR/USD is trading off the 32-month highs amid bumps in US stimulus and vaccine distribution. Markets await the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls missed expectations with 245K jobs gained in November.
