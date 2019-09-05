A follow-through USD pullback helped build on the recent bounce from 28-month lows. The positive momentum pauses ahead of Wednesday’s important US macro releases. The US Dollar extended its sharp …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD forecast: Corrective rally remains at the mercy of USD price dynamics - September 5, 2019
- EUR/USD upside looks limited around 1.1080 – UOB - September 5, 2019
- EUR/USD Analysis: correcting toward 1.1100 - September 4, 2019