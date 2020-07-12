EUR/USD Forecast: Could A Dovish ECB Weigh On The Euro Exchange Rates?

The Euro to US Dollar (EUR/USD) exchange rate fluctuated between hights of $1.13 and lows of $1.12 last week as risk-off market mood grew on fears of America facing a second wave of coronavirus cases.
