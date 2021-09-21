EUR/USD has bounced off the lows as the Evergrande scare eases. Tensions toward central bank decisions could keep the lid on the currency pair. Tuesday’s four-hour chart is pointing to fresh falls for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD stays flat-lined around 1.1730 - September 21, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Dead-cat bounce? Why Evergrande may return to haunt markets soon - September 21, 2021
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Extremely Bearish Below 1.1700 - September 21, 2021