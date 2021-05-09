EUR/USD is overbought but still has room to extend its advance. The EUR/USD pair reached1.2171 last Friday, its highest since March 1, closing the week a few pips below such a high. The greenback …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Forecast: Demand for high-yielding assets likely to continue
EUR/USD is overbought but still has room to extend its advance. The EUR/USD pair reached1.2171 last Friday, its highest since March 1, closing the week a few pips below such a high. The greenback …