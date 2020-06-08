EUR/USD struggled to preserve its early gains to fresh three-month tops touched on Friday. Stellar US NFP report provided a strong lift to the USD and prompted some long-unwinding. The upbeat market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Dip-buying should help limit any meaningful corrective slide - June 8, 2020
- GBP/USD could move higher to 1.2800 – UOB - June 8, 2020
- EUR/USD: A long-term bottom in place? – UOB - June 8, 2020