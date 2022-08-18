The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.0090 price zone, breaking below 1.0105, the 23.6% retracement of the 1.0614/0.9951, after failing to advance beyond the 38.2% retracement of the same slide at 1.0205.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar bulls looking for fresh 2022 lows - August 18, 2022
- EUR/USD hits three-week lows and tests the critical 1.0100 area amid a stronger dollar - August 18, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bears hold the grip and aim for parity - August 18, 2022