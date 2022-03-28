EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar on the run amid soaring yields

Skyrocketing government bond yields are backing dollar gains across the FX board. The US February Goods Trade Balance posted a deficit of $106.6 billion. EUR/USD is trading near a fresh two-week low …
