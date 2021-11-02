EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar poised to strengthen further with the Fed

EUR/USD has slid below the 1.1600 level, could extend its slide to fresh yearly lows. The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.1574, trading nearby ahead of the Asian opening. The American dollar benefited from …
