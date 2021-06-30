EUR/USD has been on the back foot amid tame eurozone inflation and covid fears. US ADP jobs data and Fed hawkish could push the dollar higher. Wednesday’s four-hour chart is pointing to further falls.
EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar strength threatens to push pair below 1.1850
