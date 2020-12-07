EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar’s gains limited despite the risk-off mood

EUR/USD recovering its bullish potential after correcting extreme overbought conditions. The EUR/USD pair extended its decline this Monday to 1.2078, as the dollar surged on risk aversion. News that …
