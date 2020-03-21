EUR/USD Forecast: Don’t get too optimistic, this is just starting

Heavy armour from central banks has been barely enough to calm speculative interest. Disruptive data started to show, and it’s just the beginning of it. EUR/USD shows no signs of downward exhaustion, …
