EUR/USD has been under growing pressure as the US dollar gains new strength. Euro-zone PMIs and Draghi’s testimony stand out at the beginning of a busy week. Monday’s four-hour chart is pointing to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Double-bottom at risk after devastating German data - September 23, 2019
- EUR/USD comes under pressure and breaches 1.10 on PMIs - September 23, 2019
- EUR/USD remains sidelined for the time being – UOB - September 23, 2019