Blue Monday is here – the holidays are a distant memory, the days are still short and cold, depression is in abundance. That also seems to be the picture for EUR/USD, which is struggling on the lower …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar’s strength persists, 1.20 in the cards - January 18, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Down on Blue Monday? Not so fast, blue wave, other reasons, may trigger bounce - January 18, 2021
- EUR/USD bears in control ahead of the ECB rates decision - January 18, 2021