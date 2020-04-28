EUR/USD has been retreating from the highs amid a mixed market mood. Lifting lockdowns, US consumer confidence, and central bank action are eyed. Tuesday’s four-hour chart is somewhat bearish. When …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Downside cautiously reopening, like the economies - April 28, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Going nowhere in a hurry ahead of key macro data, central bank meetings - April 28, 2020
- EUR/USD sees bull-bear tug-of-war - April 28, 2020