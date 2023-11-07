EUR/USD started the week on a bullish note but erased its daily gains in the American session on Monday as the US Dollar (USD) staged a rebound. Early Tuesday, the pair stays on the back foot near …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Downward correction could extend if 1.0700 support fails - November 7, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Forecast As The Bullish Charge Stalls - November 7, 2023
- EUR/USD: The Euro on correction mode, the 1,07 under challenge again - November 7, 2023