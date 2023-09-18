The EUR/USD made an initial attempt to rally during the recent trading session on Friday, but the lack of substantial momentum indicates …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Eur/Usd Forecast: Downward Pressure - September 18, 2023
- NBU boosts net currency sales on interbank market almost 3 times to record-breaking USD 873 million this year - September 18, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Recovers some lost ground below the 1.0700 mark, all eyes on the Fed meeting - September 18, 2023