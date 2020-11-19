European indexes closed in the red, US ones were mixed, as concerns outweighed hopes. Market players ignored soft macroeconomic data coming from bot …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Dull trading continues, fears put some bearish pressure - November 19, 2020
- EUR/USD and GBP/USD stall as USD/JPY continues to head lower - November 19, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD has another cushion at $1,848 - November 19, 2020