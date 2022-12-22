A move down may just be about to accelerate if there is further bearish confirmation. A drop below yesterday’s low is just an early sign of weakening for the EUR/USD pair. Further bearish confirmation …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast – Early Bearish Signs Point to Lower Prices - December 22, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: US Dollar up, but range persists - December 22, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears ink in their teeth to test bulls at a critical support structure - December 22, 2022