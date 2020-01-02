EUR/USD Forecast: Easing from highs,turning bearish

EUR/USD is trading below 1.12, paring previous gains as the greenback is recovering. China’s RRR cut and hopes for a US-Sino trade deal are boosting stocks. Final EZ Manufacturing PMIs beat …
