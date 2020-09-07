EUR/USD Forecast: Easing towards 1.1800

EUR/USD keeps its range trade intact below mid-1.1800 after disappointing German data and upbeat Eurozone Sentix. The US dollar holds the upside in the aftermath of NFP jobs report, amid …
