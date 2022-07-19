The EUR/USD pair hovers in the 1.0220 price zone after reaching an intraday high of 1.0268. Speculation that the European Central Bank could become less conservative and other positive news affecting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Latest: Euro Spikes As ECB Sources Discuss Larger Rate Hike - July 19, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Encouraging European news boost the EUR - July 19, 2022
- USD Technical Analysis: Euro Parity Bounce Leading To Important First Test - July 19, 2022