Although Deutsche Bank considers that the recovery fund deal is Euro positive, Euro-zone growth out-performance relative to the US will be crucial in driving EUR/USD exchange rate to the 1.20 area. EU …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD, USD/CAD Charts & More - July 21, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: EU/US Growth Outlook To Drive Euro-Dollar To 1.20 - July 21, 2020
- EUR/USD: Perhaps this is a moment for a near term pullback? [Video] - July 21, 2020