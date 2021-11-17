EUR/USD Forecast: Euro approaches key resistance that can make or break recovery

EUR/USD has managed to hold above 1.1300 after slumping to fresh 2021 lows. Sellers could look to retain control if 1.1340 resistance holds. Inflation data from the euro area offered no surprises on …
