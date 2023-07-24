Following a quiet Asian session, EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and broke below 1.1100. The pair could encounter next support at 1.1050 but oversold conditions could limit the losses in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bears take action on disappointing PMIs - July 24, 2023
- Eur/Usd Forecast: Faces Challenging Trading Session - July 24, 2023
- EUR/USD: Signs of US disinflation to lift the pair toward 1.15 – ING - July 24, 2023