The Euro has initially pulled back a bit during the trading session on Tuesday, to show signs of hesitation. At this point, the market looks as if it is trying to figure out whether or not we have a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Bounces From Lows of the Early Session - January 31, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast – Main Trend Up but Momentum Trending Lower Ahead of Fed, ECB Rate Decisions - January 31, 2023
- EUR/USD and Bitcoin: an unusual correlation - January 31, 2023