The Euro has bounced significantly during the day on Thursday, as the US dollar got sold off overall. At this point in time, the market is likely to continue to be very noisy, but it should also be …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD consolidates in a range below mid-1.1700s ahead of German Ifo - September 24, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Bounces Significantly on Thursday - September 24, 2021
- EUR/GBP: The 0.8615 resistance caps the strong rebound – Commerzbank - September 24, 2021