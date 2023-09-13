The US Dollar remains unaffected by US consumer inflation data; Producer Price Index (PPI), Retail Sales, and Jobless Claims scheduled for release on Thursday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro caught between the ECB and more US data - September 13, 2023
- EUR/USD – Bearish Developments Ahead of the European Central Bank Meeting - September 13, 2023
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Hovers around a two-week high as a double-top emerges - September 13, 2023