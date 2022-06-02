EUR/USD Forecast: Euro closes in on resistance area that could limit recovery

EUR/USD has managed to rebound following Wednesday’s sharp decline. The dollar’s market valuation continues to drive the pair’s action. Euro could have a difficult time pushing higher in the near term …
