The Euro has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday to break above the 1.1450 level. At one point, it …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro Technical Analysis: Next Leg Lower Beginning? Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD - January 14, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Continues to March Higher - January 14, 2022
- EUR/USD stabilises above 1.1400 as market’s enter their typical pre-weekend lull, bears eye key 1.1380 support - January 14, 2022