The question now is whether or not the Euro is forming a double top and if the US dollar is going to strengthen again. Advertisement see for yourself why eur/usd is the most traded pair trade eur/usd …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Waits For US Inflation, Fed Minutes - April 12, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Continues To See Resistance Yet Again - April 12, 2023
- Pound To Euro Exchange Rate: GBP Falls Vs EUR On Mixed BoE Signals - April 12, 2023