Because of this, we may see US dollar strength coming soon. Furthermore, you need to keep in mind that this week will probably be more of a back-and-forth type of week, so if you are short term range …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Volatility due to Christmas - December 26, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Continues to Sit Right Around 1.06 - December 26, 2022
- Weekly Forex Forecast –Silver, EUR/USD, USD/JPY - December 26, 2022