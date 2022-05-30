At that point, I am more than willing to short this market because there are far too many reasons to think that we could continue to see US dollar strength. When you look at the chart, you can see …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: 50-DMA probes bulls around 1.0750 ahead of German inflation, EU Summit - May 30, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Continues To Threaten Resistance - May 30, 2022
- EUR/USD gains pace above key resistance - May 29, 2022